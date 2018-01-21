Wrestling: Unbeaten Cross Cannone leads Wartburg

Cross Cannone from Trumbull and the Wartburg College wrestling team went 3-0 at the Iowa Conference Duals in Storm Lake, Iowa, on Saturday.

Top-ranked Cannone remained unbeaten on the season for No. 2 Wartburg with a fall in 3:38 in his 149-pound bout against Jordan Challen from No. 9 Central.

Cannone won his other two matches to improve to 23-0. He has 13 wins by technical fall, five major decisions and two wins by fall.

The junior is second in the nation in tech falls and his career total of 17 in sixth best in Wartburg history. The current record is 29.

Wartburg’s sweep at the IIAC Duals brings its consecutive IIAC dual winning streak to 203.