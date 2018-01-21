Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: Norwalk-McMahon’s lead holds up against St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on January 21, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Norwalk-McMahon held off St. Joseph, 4-3, in FCIAC boys hockey at the Sono Ice House on Saturday.

Norwalk-McMahon took a 3-1 lead after one period.

It was 4-1 in the second when St. Joseph closed within 4-3 at the break.

Despite a 30-19 overall edge in shots on goal, St. Joseph couldn’t tie things in the third.

Jeb Boyer, Kevin Remson, Remy Gibson and Cory Acevedo scored goals for the Bears (5-6-0).

Tommy Flynn had two goals and Jack Pisani one for the Cadets (2-8-0).

St. Joseph’s Bill Brady made 15 saves.

1st Period:    0:40 – NM – Jeb Boyer (Kevin Remson)

                   2:26 – NM – Kevin Remson (Brian Denke & Jeb Boyer)

                   7:40 – SJ – Tommy Flynn

                   9:26 – NM – Remy Gibson

 2nd Period:    5:58 – NM – Cory Acevedo (Dylan Persons & Finlet Bean)

                    7:37 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Jack Pisani & Sean Attanasio)

                    8:41 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Liam Gelston)

