Boys hockey: Norwalk-McMahon’s lead holds up against St. Joseph

Norwalk-McMahon held off St. Joseph, 4-3, in FCIAC boys hockey at the Sono Ice House on Saturday.

Norwalk-McMahon took a 3-1 lead after one period.

It was 4-1 in the second when St. Joseph closed within 4-3 at the break.

Despite a 30-19 overall edge in shots on goal, St. Joseph couldn’t tie things in the third.

Jeb Boyer, Kevin Remson, Remy Gibson and Cory Acevedo scored goals for the Bears (5-6-0).

Tommy Flynn had two goals and Jack Pisani one for the Cadets (2-8-0).

St. Joseph’s Bill Brady made 15 saves.

1st Period: 0:40 – NM – Jeb Boyer (Kevin Remson)

2:26 – NM – Kevin Remson (Brian Denke & Jeb Boyer)

7:40 – SJ – Tommy Flynn

9:26 – NM – Remy Gibson

2nd Period: 5:58 – NM – Cory Acevedo (Dylan Persons & Finlet Bean)

7:37 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Jack Pisani & Sean Attanasio)

8:41 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Liam Gelston)