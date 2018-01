Girls basketball: Ridgefield Tigers hand Trumbull first loss

Trumbull High’s girls basketball team saw its 12-game season-long winning streak come to an end on Saturday, when visiting Ridgefield High posted a 33-32 decision over the Eagles.

The Tigers, winners of seven consecutive games, are now 9-3.

Ridgefield’s Caroline Curnal and Kate Wagner each scored 10 points.

Julie Keckler led Trumbull (12-1, 9-1 FCIAC) with nine points.

Trumbull

Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 1 0-0 2; Aisling Maguire 2 3-6 7; Julie Keckler 3 1-2 9; Allie Palmieri 3 1-2 7; Brady Lynch 1 1-2 3

Team Totals: 12 6-12 32

Ridgefield

Katie Flynn 1 0-0 2; Kate Wagner 4 1-2 10; Bella Giordano 0 0-0 0; Faith Arnold 0 0-0 0; Cameron McClellan 0 0-0 0; Carolyn Curnal 3 3-6 10; Megan Klosowski 3 1-1 7; Nora McNeece 0 0-0 0; Sabrina Grizzaffi 1 2-5 4

Team Totals: 12 7-14 33

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 15 6 7 4 – 32

Ridgefield: 10 8 6 9 – 33

3-Pointers made: Trumbull: Julie Keckler-2; Ridgefield: Kate Wagner-1; Carolyn Curnal-1