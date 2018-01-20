Trumbull Times

Free-throw competition at Insports

By Trumbull Times on January 20, 2018

The Knights of Columbus council #2961 is sponsoring their annual Free Throw Championship on Sunday, Jan. 28,  from 5 to 7 p.m. at Insports Center, 29 Trefoil Dr, Trumbull.

The event consists of shooting 15 free throws with the best record per age/gender winning.

Some past participants won with only a few baskets made.

The event is open to all boys and girls ages 9-14. Arrive between 5-7 to participate.

Everyone receives a participation certificate and the winners receive an award plaque and advance to the next level of competition.

Children 9, 10 and 11 years old shoot from the 12 foot line while older ages shoot from the standard free-throw 15 foot line.

Age is as of 1/1/2018.

A parent’s signature is needed during registration at the event.

Participation only takes 15 minutes.

The Knights thank Insports for hosting the event and donating the court time for this competition.

