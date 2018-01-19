Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat New Canaan Rams

Trumbull High defeated New Canaan, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Friday.

The Eagles broke a 19-all tie with a 15-9 edge in the second period.

Timmond Williams scored 28 points, with three 3-pointers and an 9-of-10 performance for the Eagles. He grabbed eight rebounds.

Chris Brown scored 14 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Quentar Taylor had eight rebounds.

Alex Gibbons scored 18 points and Jake Richardson 10 for the Rams.

Trumbull

Chris Brown 5 4-5 14

JP Fromageot 0 0-0 0

JT Therriault 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 3 0-0 9

Timmond Williams 8 9-10 28

Evan Gutkowski 4 1-2 9

Quentar Taylor 0 0-0 0

Totals 20 14-17 60

3 Pointers: Holden 3, Williams 3

New Canaan

Cam Nelson 2 0-0 5

Stephen Wronski 0 0-0 0

Ryan McAlear 4 2-4 10

Alex Gibbons 6 2-2 18

Ben Sarda 2 0-0 6

Luke Rwanbuya 0 0-0 0

Jake Richardson 3 2-2 10

Alex Garwan 1 0-0 2

Jon Hall 0 0-0 0

Jake Sloane 1 0-0 3

Totals 19 6-8 56

3 Pointers: Gibbons 4, Sarda 2, Richardson 2, Sloane 1

Trumbull 19 15 11 15 60

New Canaan 19 7 12 16 56