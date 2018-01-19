Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat New Canaan Rams

By Trumbull Times on January 19, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High defeated New Canaan, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Friday.

The Eagles broke a 19-all tie with a 15-9 edge in the second period.

Timmond Williams scored 28 points, with three 3-pointers and an 9-of-10 performance for the Eagles. He grabbed eight rebounds.

Chris Brown scored 14 points with six rebounds and six assists.

Quentar Taylor had eight rebounds.

Alex Gibbons scored 18 points and Jake Richardson 10 for the Rams.

Trumbull

Chris Brown                     5           4-5       14

JP Fromageot                 0           0-0       0

JT Therriault                           0           0-0       0

Cape Holden               3           0-0       9

Timmond Williams        8           9-10    28

Evan Gutkowski             4           1-2       9

Quentar Taylor               0           0-0       0

Totals                                 20         14-17  60

3 Pointers: Holden 3, Williams 3

New Canaan

Cam Nelson                     2           0-0       5

Stephen Wronski          0           0-0       0

Ryan McAlear                 4           2-4       10

Alex Gibbons                  6           2-2       18

Ben Sarda                            2           0-0       6

Luke Rwanbuya             0           0-0       0

Jake Richardson             3           2-2       10

Alex Garwan                   1           0-0       2

Jon Hall                              0           0-0       0

Jake Sloane                     1           0-0       3

Totals                                 19        6-8       56

3 Pointers:  Gibbons 4, Sarda 2, Richardson 2, Sloane 1

Trumbull                           19        15        11        15        60

New Canaan                   19        7          12        16        56

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Trumbull starts fast in win over Stamford
  2. Boys basketball: Trumbull opener couldn’t have been better
  3. Boys basketball: Trumbull’s Taylor leads win over Staples
  4. Boys basketball: Fairfield Ludlowe stuns Trumbull High

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats New Canaan
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress