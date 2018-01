Girls basketball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats New Canaan

Trumbull High defeated visiting New Canaan, 51-23, in an FCIAC girls basketball game on Friday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles improved to 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the FCIAC.

Brady Lynch scored nine points and had nine rebounds for Trumbull, which took a 19-3 lead after one period.

Bella McCain scored nine points, Cassie Barbato seven, Kelly O’Leary six, Krystina Schueler six and Aisling Maguire five.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 1 0-0 2; Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 3 3-5 9; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 2 0-0 6; Krystina Schueler 3 0-1 6; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 1 2-2 5; Julie Keckler 0 1-4 1; Cassi Barbato 2 1-2 7; Gianna Ghitsa 1 1-3 3; Allie Palmieri 1 1-4 3; Brady Lynch 4 1-2 9

Team Totals: 18 10-23 51

New Canaan

Emily Schizari 0 1-2 1; Catherine Bopp 0 0-0 0; Maeve Selvaggi 2 0-0 4; Cameron Murphy 0 0-0 0; Riana Afshar 2 1-3 5; Liz DeMarino 1 0-2 2; Kearney McKiernan 1 0-0 2; Quinn McKiernan 0 1-2 1; Katherine Lisecky 0 0-2 0; Jane Charlton 0 3-4 3; Caity Blair 1 2-2 5; Leigh Charlton 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 7 8-17 23

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 19 12 12 8 -51

New Canaan: 2 3 7 11 – 23

3-Pointers: Trumbull: Kelly O’Leary-2; Cassi Barbato-2; Aisling Maguire-1; New Canaan: Caity Blair-1