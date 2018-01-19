Boys basketball: Danbury High defeats St. Joseph

Danbury High defeated St. Joseph, 70-44, in Trumbull on Friday.

Cameron Snow and Denali Burton each scored 16 points for the Hatters (9-1).

Gavin Greene scored 14 points for the Cadets (0-10).

Paul Fabbri had four assists, Greene five rebounds, Brian Dineen took a charge and Dan Tobin had a pair of steals.

Danbury

Jordan Brown 2 3-4 8, Denali Burton 7 2-4 16, Jalen Hernandez 5 0-0 11, Cameron Snow 6 1-1 16, Diante Vines 3 0-0 7, Keyon Moore 2 0-0 2, Connor Goodwin 0 2-2 2, Lawrence Buisseretti 1 0-0 2, Solomon James 2 0-0 4

Totals: 28 8-11 70

St. Joseph

Dan Tobin 3 2-3 8, Paul Fabbri 2 1-2 5, Gavin Greene 7 0-0 14, Brian Dineen 2 0-0 4, Will Diamantis 1 0-0 2, Ace Luzietti 0 0-1 0, Brendan Kade 2 0-0 5, Ian Argento 1 0-1 2, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Tyler Dubose 0 0-0 0, Jack Wallace 2 0-0 4

Totals: 20 3-7 44.

Danbury – 13 14 22 21 – 70

St. Joseph – 13 2 11 18 – 44