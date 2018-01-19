Trumbull Times

Letter — Why did Democrats change position?

By Joe Pifko, District 4, Trumbull Republican Town Committee on January 19, 2018 in Lead News, Letters to the Editor, News · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Last Monday night I sat in amazement as the Trumbull Town Council repealed ordinances that were passed just a few months ago by unanimous bipartisan approval.

One ordinance prevented past Trumbull employees from serving on their own pension boards and the other ordinance prevented retired town employees from coming back to work for the town and double dipping.

hat could have happened in the past two months to change the minds of the Democrats who served on the Council in the last term to suddenly reverse their position and now think these are good ideas? Amazing! There must be some ulterior motive for such a reversal of policy. So much for the promise of transparency and open governance.

Joe Pifko, District 4

Trumbull Republican Town Committee

Donald Eng

Joe Pifko, District 4, Trumbull Republican Town Committee


