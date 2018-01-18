Devlin will seek re-election in 134th

Saying there is much more to accomplish, State Rep. Laura Devlin (R-134th) announced she is running for a third term to the state House, representing parts of Fairfield and Trumbull.

“Yes, I plan to run for re-election. I’ve worked very hard to represent the residents of Fairfield and Trumbull and we have a lot of hard work ahead of us to fix Connecticut’s fiscal crisis,” Devlin said. “I hear from neighbor after neighbor that they can no longer afford to live in our state and I stand ready to continue to fight for them.”

Devlin has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Dannel Malloy and the majority party’s disastrous progressive fiscal policies. Devlin and the other Republicans in the General Assembly, joined by five House Democrats and three three Democratic Senators, recently joined together to stop Malloy’s budget proposal that she said would have increased a litany of state taxes and slashed education funds for Fairfield and Trumbull.

“I am very proud of the progress we were able to make this last session – halting proposed taxes on restaurant bills, hospitals, cell phones, income, and second homes, for the type of smart fiscal reforms – putting in place spending and bonding caps, municipal mandate relief, and votes on union contracts,” said Devlin. “The same old ideas of taxing our way out of our fiscal crisis were finally replaced with new, smart, sound approaches to begin the process of turning our state around.”

Among her accomplishments, Devlin said she supported bi-partisan legislation to curb the opioid epidemic in the state and supported the creation of a new cancer-relief fund for firefighters who develop certain kinds of cancer on the job. Devlin also worked to pass the first changes to the affordable housing law in 20 years.

“Connecticut is served so much better when we work in a bipartisan way – that’s what’s finally started happening in the legislature,” she said. “Now is not a time to go backwards.”

Devlin serves on the legislature’s Transportation Committee, she is head House Republican on the Government Administration & Elections Committee and also serves on the tax-writing Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

Devlin is a former member of Fairfield’s Representative Town Meeting, is a small business owner and former Metro North commuter.