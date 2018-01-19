Trumbull Times

Essential American Songs lecture

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host a lecture Essential American Songs on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Fairfield University Professor of Music, composer and bassist Brian Q. Torff will survey the important and influential songs of American popular music, from early slave songs and spirituals through the birth of jazz, popular singers such as Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, blues, rock, soul and the birth of hip hop. These songs both connect and reflect American life as it has evolved over hundreds of years.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s

website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

