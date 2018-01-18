Boys basketball: Fairfield Ludlowe stuns Trumbull High

The Fairfield Ludlowe boys basketball team defeated Trumbull High, 57-52, on Wednesday.
Two streaks came to and end — Ludlowe ended a 10-game losing skein while snapping the Eagles’ string of wins at seven.
Jeff Meyers scored 17 points, making 9-of-10 foul shots in the process, to lead coach John Dailey’s Falcons (1-10).
Cooper Nielsen scored 15 points and Jadyn Tabois had 11.
Timmond Williams scored 19 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles (8-2).
Chris Brown scored 12 points and Cape Holden 10.
Ludlowe
Jeff Meyers 3 9-10 17
James Bourque 0 0-0 0
Justin Schiller 0 0-0 0
Jake Northrop 2 0-0 4
Ian Bentley 2 1-2 6
Josh Evans 0 0-0 0
Cooper Nielsen 4 7-11 15
Jack Began 0 0-0 0
Jadyn Tabois 3 3-4 11
Christian Peterson 2 0-0 4
Totals 16 20-27 57
3 Pointers: Meyers 2, Tabois 2, Bentley 1
Fouled Out: None
Trumbull
Chris Brown 3 6-7 12
Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0
JP Fromageot 0 0-0 0
James O’Brien 0 0-0 0
JT Therriault 0 0-0 0
Cape Holden 3 1-2 10
Timmond Williams 3 11-15 19
Evan Gutkowski 3 1-1 7
Quentar Taylor 1 2-2 4
Totals 13 21-27 52
3 Pointers: Holden 3, Williams 2
Fouled Out: Taylor
Ludlowe 9 14 15 19 57
Trumbull 7 17 11 17 52