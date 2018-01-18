Boys basketball: Fairfield Ludlowe stuns Trumbull High

The Fairfield Ludlowe boys basketball team defeated Trumbull High, 57-52, on Wednesday.

Two streaks came to and end — Ludlowe ended a 10-game losing skein while snapping the Eagles’ string of wins at seven.

Jeff Meyers scored 17 points, making 9-of-10 foul shots in the process, to lead coach John Dailey’s Falcons (1-10).

Cooper Nielsen scored 15 points and Jadyn Tabois had 11.

Timmond Williams scored 19 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles (8-2).

Chris Brown scored 12 points and Cape Holden 10.

Ludlowe

Jeff Meyers 3 9-10 17

James Bourque 0 0-0 0

Justin Schiller 0 0-0 0

Jake Northrop 2 0-0 4

Ian Bentley 2 1-2 6

Josh Evans 0 0-0 0

Cooper Nielsen 4 7-11 15

Jack Began 0 0-0 0

Jadyn Tabois 3 3-4 11

Christian Peterson 2 0-0 4

Totals 16 20-27 57

3 Pointers: Meyers 2, Tabois 2, Bentley 1

Fouled Out: None

Trumbull

Chris Brown 3 6-7 12

Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0

JP Fromageot 0 0-0 0

James O’Brien 0 0-0 0

JT Therriault 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 3 1-2 10

Timmond Williams 3 11-15 19

Evan Gutkowski 3 1-1 7

Quentar Taylor 1 2-2 4

Totals 13 21-27 52

3 Pointers: Holden 3, Williams 2

Fouled Out: Taylor

Ludlowe 9 14 15 19 57

Trumbull 7 17 11 17 52