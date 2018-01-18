Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Fairfield Ludlowe stuns Trumbull High

By Trumbull Times on January 18, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Fairfield Ludlowe boys basketball team defeated Trumbull High, 57-52, on Wednesday.

Two streaks came to and end — Ludlowe ended a 10-game losing skein while snapping the Eagles’ string of wins at seven.

Jeff Meyers scored 17 points, making 9-of-10 foul shots in the process, to lead coach John Dailey’s Falcons (1-10).

Cooper Nielsen scored 15 points and Jadyn Tabois had 11.

Timmond Williams scored 19 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles (8-2).

Chris Brown scored 12 points and Cape Holden 10.

Ludlowe              

Jeff Meyers                     3           9-10    17

James Bourque              0           0-0       0

Justin Schiller                  0           0-0       0

Jake Northrop                2           0-0       4

Ian Bentley                             2           1-2       6

Josh Evans                       0           0-0       0

Cooper Nielsen              4           7-11    15

Jack Began                       0           0-0       0

Jadyn Tabois                   3           3-4       11

Christian Peterson        2           0-0       4

Totals                                 16                   20-27 57

3 Pointers:  Meyers 2, Tabois 2, Bentley 1

Fouled Out:  None

Trumbull

Chris Brown                     3           6-7       12

Isaiah Johnson               0           0-0       0

JP Fromageot                 0           0-0       0

James O’Brien                0           0-0       0

JT Therriault                          0                      0-0       0

Cape Holden                          3           1-2       10

Timmond Williams        3           11-15 19

Evan Gutkowski             3           1-1       7

Quentar Taylor               1           2-2       4

Totals                                 13                   21-27 52

3 Pointers:  Holden 3, Williams 2

Fouled Out:  Taylor

Ludlowe                            9           14        15        19        57

Trumbull                           7           17        11        17        52

