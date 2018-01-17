Trumbull Times

Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship

By Trumbull Times on January 17, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship on Saturday, Feb. 3, at The McClinch Family Center at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull.

Registration is free and will start at 8:30 a.m.

Participants can come take their shots between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the best shooters in each age group, with the opportunity to advance to the district, state and national levels.

Every participant will receive recognition.

This free, family-friendly event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus councils at St. Theresa’s Church and St. Catherine of Siena’s Church in Trumbull.

Those interested in a registration form can email Mark Hurley at [email protected] or send a text to 203-450-1165 (no phone calls or voicemails, please).

Related posts:

  1. AAU girls hoop tryouts Saturday at St. Joseph
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull’s St. Catherine’s perfect 42-0
  3. Fall basketball clinic for girls grade 2-8
  4. Basketball: St. Catherine wins Diocesan championship

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post College swimming: Catherine Buroker commits to UPenn Next Post Spaghetti supper and free concert
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress