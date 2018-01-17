Boys and girls ages 9-14 are invited to participate in the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship on Saturday, Feb. 3, at The McClinch Family Center at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull.

Registration is free and will start at 8:30 a.m.

Participants can come take their shots between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for the best shooters in each age group, with the opportunity to advance to the district, state and national levels.

Every participant will receive recognition.

This free, family-friendly event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus councils at St. Theresa’s Church and St. Catherine of Siena’s Church in Trumbull.

Those interested in a registration form can email Mark Hurley at [email protected] or send a text to 203-450-1165 (no phone calls or voicemails, please).