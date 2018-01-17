College swimming: Catherine Buroker commits to UPenn

Catherine Buroker, a Trumbull High senior, has sent her verbal commitment to swim for the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“From the moment that I first visited campus in June, I knew that Penn was the perfect fit for me,” said Buroker, who has been a competitive swimmer since 2008 when she joined the Trumbull Pisces.

“I know that coach Mike (Schnur) and the entire coaching staff, as well as my welcoming and talented teammates, will help me to excel both in and out of the pool. I am so lucky to have the opportunity to swim and study at such an amazing institution. I can’t wait for my future as a Quaker.”

Buroker joined coach Randy Erlenbach’s Wilton YMCA Wahoos in 2013. The Wahoos have been named one of the top 100 clubs in the nation.

Primarily a long-distance swimmer, specializing in the mile, 1500 meter freestyle, 1000 meter freestyle, 800 meter freestyle and 400 meter freestyle, Buroker was the YMCA National champion in the 400 meter freestyle last summer.

A National team captain for the second year, she was 10th in the nation for the 1500 meter freestyle and was named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American for the 2016-17 school year.