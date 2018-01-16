Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Wilton High defeats St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on January 16, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Wilton High defeated St. Joseph, 57-54, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Trumbull on Tuesday.

The Warriors trailed 37-35 entering the fourth quarter.

Caroline Sweeney and Lauren Robertson each scored 14 points to lead Wilton (6-3, 5-3 FCIAC).

Tessie Hynes scored 18 points, Elena Ball 15 and Emma Elrod had 13 for St. Joseph (3-9, 2-7 FCIAC).

The Cadets’ Rahmia Johnston had eight rebounds and four assists.

Hynes had six assists and two steals.

Ball had six rebounds, three assists and and four steals.

Wilton

Caroline Sweeny 7 0-0 14 Zoe Rappaport 1 2-4 5 Claire Gulbin 2 3-3 8 Elizabeth Breslin 4 4-4 12 Lauren Robertson 6 2-4 14 Alexa Hirn 0 0-0 0  Kaitlin Reif 0 0-0 0  Maddie Ruke 0 0-0 0 Sophia Strazza 2 0-3 4 Isabel Casiraghi 0 0-0 0

Totals – 22 11-18 57

St Joseph  3-9 Overall  2-7 FCIAC

Veronica Lubas 1 0-0 2  Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0 Tessie Hynes 6 4-4 18   Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 2 0-0 4 Elena Ball 6 0-0 15 Maddie Johnson 0 2-2 2 Emma Elrod 6 1-3 13

Totals – 21 7-9 54

Wilton –         12  10  13  22  – 57
St Joseph –   13  11  13  17  – 54

3 pt FG – Wilton – Z. Rappaport – 1, C. Gulbin -1; St Joseph – Tessie Hynes – 2, Elena Ball – 3

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: St. Joseph falls to Newtown High
  2. Girls basketball: Trinity Catholic comes back to top St. Joseph
  3. Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Westhill Vikings
  4. Girls basketball: Staples rallies to defeat St. Joseph, 55-51

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys hockey: Staples Wreckers defeat St. Joseph
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress