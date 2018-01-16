Girls basketball: Wilton High defeats St. Joseph

Wilton High defeated St. Joseph, 57-54, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Trumbull on Tuesday.

The Warriors trailed 37-35 entering the fourth quarter.

Caroline Sweeney and Lauren Robertson each scored 14 points to lead Wilton (6-3, 5-3 FCIAC).

Tessie Hynes scored 18 points, Elena Ball 15 and Emma Elrod had 13 for St. Joseph (3-9, 2-7 FCIAC).

The Cadets’ Rahmia Johnston had eight rebounds and four assists.

Hynes had six assists and two steals.

Ball had six rebounds, three assists and and four steals.

Wilton

Caroline Sweeny 7 0-0 14 Zoe Rappaport 1 2-4 5 Claire Gulbin 2 3-3 8 Elizabeth Breslin 4 4-4 12 Lauren Robertson 6 2-4 14 Alexa Hirn 0 0-0 0 Kaitlin Reif 0 0-0 0 Maddie Ruke 0 0-0 0 Sophia Strazza 2 0-3 4 Isabel Casiraghi 0 0-0 0

Totals – 22 11-18 57

St Joseph 3-9 Overall 2-7 FCIAC

Veronica Lubas 1 0-0 2 Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0 Tessie Hynes 6 4-4 18 Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 2 0-0 4 Elena Ball 6 0-0 15 Maddie Johnson 0 2-2 2 Emma Elrod 6 1-3 13

Totals – 21 7-9 54

Wilton – 12 10 13 22 – 57

St Joseph – 13 11 13 17 – 54

3 pt FG – Wilton – Z. Rappaport – 1, C. Gulbin -1; St Joseph – Tessie Hynes – 2, Elena Ball – 3