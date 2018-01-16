Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: Staples Wreckers defeat St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on January 16, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Staples boys hockey team defeated St. Joseph, 8-1, at the Rinks in Shelton on Tuesday.

The Wreckers improved to 7-1-1 on the season behind a four-goal performance in the first period.

Staples made it 7-0 after two.

Sam New scored four goals and had an assist.

Sam Bracchi, from Liam Gelston and Wyatt Chrisman, scored the Cadet’s goal.

St. Joseph’s Bill Brady made nine saves and Chris Higgins had 15.

Staples’ Zack Bloom made 19 saves.

1st Period:    3:24 – STPL – Matt Bidgood (Sam New)

                   5:59 – STPL – Sam New

                 10:26 – STPL – Sam New (Zack Bloom)

                 13:23 – STPL – Sam New (Brian Gray & Zach Strober)

2nd Period:    3:25 – STPL – Sam New (Cam Day)

                    6:53 – STPL – Matt Bidgood (Cam Day)

                    8:26 – STPL – Ryan Purgay (George Englehart)

                     3rd Period:    6:47 – STPL – Jake Glickman (Sam Whittle & J J Stanford)

                  13:27 – SJ – Sam Bracchi (Liam Gelston & Wyatt Chrisman)

Related posts:

  1. Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets lose to West Haven
  2. Boys hockey: St. Joseph withstands Trumbull barrage
  3. Boys hockey: Cadets look to turn the corner
  4. Boys hockey: Usinger’s overtime goal leads Cadets

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Police nab car theft suspects at LA Fitness Next Post Girls basketball: Wilton High defeats St. Joseph
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress