Boys hockey: Staples Wreckers defeat St. Joseph

The Staples boys hockey team defeated St. Joseph, 8-1, at the Rinks in Shelton on Tuesday.

The Wreckers improved to 7-1-1 on the season behind a four-goal performance in the first period.

Staples made it 7-0 after two.

Sam New scored four goals and had an assist.

Sam Bracchi, from Liam Gelston and Wyatt Chrisman, scored the Cadet’s goal.

St. Joseph’s Bill Brady made nine saves and Chris Higgins had 15.

Staples’ Zack Bloom made 19 saves.

1st Period: 3:24 – STPL – Matt Bidgood (Sam New)

5:59 – STPL – Sam New

10:26 – STPL – Sam New (Zack Bloom)

13:23 – STPL – Sam New (Brian Gray & Zach Strober)

2nd Period: 3:25 – STPL – Sam New (Cam Day)

6:53 – STPL – Matt Bidgood (Cam Day)

8:26 – STPL – Ryan Purgay (George Englehart)

3rd Period: 6:47 – STPL – Jake Glickman (Sam Whittle & J J Stanford)

13:27 – SJ – Sam Bracchi (Liam Gelston & Wyatt Chrisman)