Police nab car theft suspects at LA Fitness

Two juveniles are under arrest after police said they tried to steal a car from the parking lot of L.A. Fitness at the Westfield mall Monday while the owner was getting a little exercise in.

Police said the car owner, a Bridgeport resident, was working out at the gym about 5:30 p.m. and he left his keys and other belongings in an unlocked locker in the men’s locker room. One of the suspects entered the locker room and took the keys.

A Trumbull officer, who was patrolling the area, spotted the suspect and an accomplice acting suspiciously in the parking lot while trying to locate the vehicle to match the stolen keys.

The two juveniles were arrested a short time later and the keys were recovered. Both were charged with sixth-degree larceny, criminal attempt at third-degree larceny and criminal trespass. They are scheduled to appear in court January 26.

There have been eight vehicle thefts from L.A. Fitness within the past several weeks while gym members were using the facility, police said. Residents are reminded to safeguard their valuables and vehicles by keeping their keys with them or in a secure location at all times whenever they are using an exercise facility or are going to be away from their belongings for some time. Leaving these items in unlocked lockers or unsecured areas is providing an easy target for thieves, police said.