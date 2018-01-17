Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 18-24, 2018

By Julie Miller on January 17, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday Jan. 18-24, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Jan. 8 meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Commission Jan. 8 meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Police Commission Jan. 9 meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission Jan. 9 meeting

8:35 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 9 meeting

10:15 a.m. — Govt: Health Board Jan. 10 meeting

11 a.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Westport Staples

12 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS vs. St Joseph High

1:15 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. St Joseph High

2:30 p.m. — Coyote River Band

4:05 p.m. — BIZ: Using QuickBooks Online

5:15 p.m. — Healthy Town Episode 16: Fall Prevention

6 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Jan. 17 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Jan. 17 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 17 special meeting

Trumbull Times

