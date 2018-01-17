Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Mindfulness Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, Jan. 22, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. Q & A. Details online. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

Lunch and Learn: Healthy Resolutions — Wednesday, Jan. 24, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Learn how to make realistic goals, manage stress, and eat a more balanced diet. Led by Kaitlin Latham. A light lunch served. Free. The two sessions are the same; register for the time you prefer.

Upcoming — Beer Is for Everyone, by Em Sauter. Book event. Ages 21+. Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. Held at Two Roads Brewing Co., Stratford, CT. Free. Register.

Children’s

Winter craft and storytime — Grades K-2. Thursday, Jan. 18, 5-5:45 p.m. You’ll hear a wintery story, and then create your own wintery craft. Free. Register.

Winter craft and storytime — Grades 3-5. Thursday, Jan. 18, 6-6:45 p.m. You’ll hear a winter story and then create your own winter craft. Free. Register.

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 and up. Saturday, Jan. 20, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places, languages, games? New foods? Families and kids join the club, every other Saturday, run by Trumbull High student Ishan. His long interest in languages and cultures around the world fuels his desire to share. Free. Register.

Family book club — Grades 1-3 and their families. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m. This month’s Easy Chapter title is The Life of Ty: Penguin Problems, by Lauren Myracle. Seven-year-old Ty gets into mischief while navigating second grade and becoming a big brother. Read it as a family, then join other families for discussion and activity. Register; first 10 families get a copy. Refreshments.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Teddy Bear Sleepover Camp — Ages birth-13. Drop-off: Thursday, Jan. 18; breakfast and pick-up: Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Drop off your teddy bear or other beloved stuffed animal for a sleepover camp at the Fairchild-Nichols Library. Join us for breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.; pick up your animal and see what they did while you were sleeping. Register in Children’s when you drop off your animal.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Jan. 22, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 10:30-11am. Join this fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in. Free.

Essential American Songs Lecture — Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6:30-8 p.m. Music professor, composer and bassist Brian Q. Torff surveys the important songs of American popular music, from slave songs and spirituals through the birth of jazz, rock and roll, and onto the birth of hip hop, reflecting American life. Free. Register.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Jan 24, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Salsa Kids — Spanish-themed storytime. Ages 2 and up. Thursday, Jan 25, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Listen to a story in Spanish and learn to dance to different Latin rhythms. Drop in.

