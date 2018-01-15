Trumbull Times

Jack & Jill kitten siblings need a home

By HAN Network on January 15, 2018

Jack is a black and white male kitten and Jill is a calico mix female kitten. Both are about 3-months-old and healthy. They will be spayed and neutered shortly.

Jack & Jill are siblings. They are a bit shy at first, but soon come around.

They love to play, and are very bonded and will stay together.

They will be in need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

For an application or more information, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

