Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on Jan. 12 has Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) see its first place lead reduced to one-and-a-half points over Team 9 (Mike Critser, Sam Caiola, Bob Gregory, Angelo Cordone).

Rich Schwam bowled the high scratch single game of 257 and the high three game series of 721 (a new season high).

Pepe Cruz bowled the high single game with handicap of 287.

Mike Critser bowled the three game high series with handicap of 754 with Schwam at 751.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 211.21.

George Chiodo is at 209.41 and Carl Bluestein is at 200.57.