Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

By Trumbull Times on January 14, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on Jan. 9 at the Nutmeg Lanes had Team 14 (Jim Curtin, Jim Menge, Greg Babash, John Verdeschi) take over first place with 46 points for a one point lead.

Greg Babash bowled the high scratch single game of 247 and Jim Rainey had the high-single game with handicap of 287.

Bob Oleyar bowled the high three-game series of 669 and the three-game series with handicap of 804 (a new season high).

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 206.20.

Guy Favreau is at 201.65 and Angelo Cordone is at 201.28.

Ron Fitzsimons and Ralph Keese  are tied for the high individual match point with 72 points.

Related posts:

  1. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling
  2. Senior Men’s Club: Jay Tyler top Tuesday League bowler
  3. John Verdeschi leads Tashua Tuesday League bowlers
  4. Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling results

Tags: ,

Previous Post Gymnastics: Trumbull High defeats Darien Blue Wave Next Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Friday bowling
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress