Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on Jan. 9 at the Nutmeg Lanes had Team 14 (Jim Curtin, Jim Menge, Greg Babash, John Verdeschi) take over first place with 46 points for a one point lead.

Greg Babash bowled the high scratch single game of 247 and Jim Rainey had the high-single game with handicap of 287.

Bob Oleyar bowled the high three-game series of 669 and the three-game series with handicap of 804 (a new season high).

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 206.20.

Guy Favreau is at 201.65 and Angelo Cordone is at 201.28.

Ron Fitzsimons and Ralph Keese are tied for the high individual match point with 72 points.