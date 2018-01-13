Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat St. Joseph

By Bill Bloxsom on January 13, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull’s Julie Keckler ran a flawless attack in the first half for the Lady Eagles. — David G. Whitham photos

The Trumbull High girls basketball team took the lead early en route to winning a 49-32 decision over St. Joseph before a large crowd on hand for this Officials vs. Cancer contest at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall on Saturday night.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles rode an almost flawless first half to improve their record to 10-0 and 7-0 in the FCIAC.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets used strong second-half performances from Rahmia Johnston and Tessie Hynes to get back in it after intermission.

Trumbull senior-co-captain Aisling Maguire and freshman Cassi Barbato each scored five points to lead the Eagles to a 15-3 lead after one period.

Julie Keckler assisted on two hoops and had two steals.

Brady Lynch had two of her 11 rebounds in the frame.

Krystina Schueler and Allie Palmieri added baskets.

St. Joseph’s Tessie Hynes takes the ball to the basket.

Keckler’s impact was even more pronounced in the second quarter, when the senior co-captain scored five points, tacked on two more assists, and had passes that led to five made free throws.

Meghan Lesko knocked down a 3-pointer and Trumbull’s defense limited St. Joseph to a pair of Emma Elrod free throws, as the Eagles led 30-5 at the half.

Trumbull senior Jessica Lipinski opened the third period with a basket and Lynch scored off a nice Lipinski pass.

St. Joe’s countered.

Johnson, with a nifty scoop shot and then in transition, notched a pair of three-point plays.

Hynes used a tough put back to earn a trip to the line and a three-point play of her own.

She earlier made a brace of free throws and it was 43-16 after three.

The Cadets’ Elena Ball scored inside to open the final stanza, but Brady assisted on a Keckler hoop and then made two free throws after Gianna Ghitsa kept a possession alive.

St. Joseph senior co-captain Sarah Johnson scored a bucket inside off a feed from Hynes and the Cadets hit 10 consecutive free throws and Maddie Johnson had a basket in the final five minutes.

