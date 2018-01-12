Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull upends Staples in FCIAC showdown

By Trumbull Times on January 12, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull girls basketball team is the only remaining undefeated FCIAC team after a 53-30 road victory at Staples High School Friday night.

Trumbull improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the FCIAC.

Staples saw its eight-game win streak snapped.

Aisling Maguire had 14 points and nine rebounds for coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles.

Brady Lynch had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Julie Keckler had seven assists.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 3; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-1 0; Krystina Schueler 3 0-0 7; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 6 2-4 14; Julie Keckler 1 1-2 3; Cassi Barbato 1 0-0 2; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Allie Palmieri 6 0-0 12; Brady Lynch 4 4-6 12

Totals:  22 7-13 53

Staples

Abby Carter 1 0-0 3; Kat Cozzi 0 0-0 0; Elle Fair 2 0-0 5; Nicole Holmes 0 0-0 0; Sophie Smith 1 0-0 2; Nicole Dienst 1 0-0 2; Marisha Sharrock 1 0-0 2; Amanda Troeljtra 3 0-0 6; Kat Ritter 0 0-0 0; Marley Lopez-paul 3 0-0 6; Arianna Gerig 1 4-7 4; Isa Dodio 0 0-0 0

Team Totals:  13  2-7 30

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull:  7  20  12  14  – 53

Staples:  11  3  7  9  – 30

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull:  Meghan Lesko -1; Kelly O’Leary -1

Staples:  Abby Carter – 1; Elle Fair -1

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Hamden High
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles win at Danbury High
  3. Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph at Fairfield U
  4. Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Masuk for tourney title

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Greenwich High defeats St. Joseph
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress