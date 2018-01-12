Girls basketball: Trumbull upends Staples in FCIAC showdown

The Trumbull girls basketball team is the only remaining undefeated FCIAC team after a 53-30 road victory at Staples High School Friday night.

Trumbull improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the FCIAC.

Staples saw its eight-game win streak snapped.

Aisling Maguire had 14 points and nine rebounds for coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles.

Brady Lynch had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Julie Keckler had seven assists.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 3; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Maeve Hampford 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-1 0; Krystina Schueler 3 0-0 7; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 6 2-4 14; Julie Keckler 1 1-2 3; Cassi Barbato 1 0-0 2; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Allie Palmieri 6 0-0 12; Brady Lynch 4 4-6 12

Totals: 22 7-13 53

Staples

Abby Carter 1 0-0 3; Kat Cozzi 0 0-0 0; Elle Fair 2 0-0 5; Nicole Holmes 0 0-0 0; Sophie Smith 1 0-0 2; Nicole Dienst 1 0-0 2; Marisha Sharrock 1 0-0 2; Amanda Troeljtra 3 0-0 6; Kat Ritter 0 0-0 0; Marley Lopez-paul 3 0-0 6; Arianna Gerig 1 4-7 4; Isa Dodio 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 13 2-7 30

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 7 20 12 14 – 53

Staples: 11 3 7 9 – 30

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Meghan Lesko -1; Kelly O’Leary -1

Staples: Abby Carter – 1; Elle Fair -1