Boys basketball: Greenwich High defeats St. Joseph

Greenwich High defeated St. Joseph, 50-43, in an FCIAC boys basketball game in Greenwich on Friday.

The Cardinals improved to 4-4.

The Cadets are 0-7.

Matt Robins led Greenwich with 14 points.

Elia Gianpolous scored 11 and Billy Nail 10.

St. Joseph’s Ace Luzietti had 12 points.

Gavin Greene had eight points and six rebounds.

Jared Grindrod had four steals.

Will Diamantis one charge taken and Ian Argento had two assists.

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 2 2-2 7, Dan Tobin 0 0-0 0, Paul Fabbri 2 0-0 4, Gavin Greene 4 0-2 8, Brian Dineen 1 0-0 2, Ace Luzietti 4 1-2 12, Brendan Kade 2 0-0 6, Ian Argento 2 0-0 4, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 0 0-0 0.

Totals: 17 3-6 43

Greenwich

Mekhi Gamb 0 0-0 0, Elia Gianpolous 3 4-7 11, Matt Robins 7 0-1 14, Jackson Trimmer 3 0-0 7, Oliver Mihlidge 4 0-0 8, Chris Genaro 0 0-0 0, Gavin Muir 0 0-0 0, Billy Nail 3 2-3 10.

Totals: 20 6-11 50

St. Joseph — 5 10 20 8 — 43

Greenwich — 8 11 14 17 — 50

3-pointers: SJ-Luzietti 3, Kade 2, Grindrod; G-Nail 2, Trimmer, Gianpolous