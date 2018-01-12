Trumbull Times

Radon test kits available

By Donald Eng on January 12, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

In support of National Radon Action Month, the Trumbull Health Department urges residents to learn more about radon – a leading cause of lung cancer – and to test for radon in their homes. The Health Department has a limited supply of free radon test kits for residents. Residents are asked to follow the instructions when conducting the radon test and to submit results to the Connecticut Department of Public Health Laboratory. Results will be shared with homeowners and the Health Department. Kits will be available while supplies last (one kit per address). To reserve a kit, contact the Health Department at 203-452-1030.

Radon is an invisible and odorless gas that can enter homes through cracks in the basement floor or from well water. Prolonged exposure to radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. Only one in five homes has a radon problem. But the only way to know if radon is present is to test it.

Radon levels vary throughout Connecticut. Testing involves placing a small device in the home for at least 48 hours and then sending the device to a laboratory for results. If levels of radon are high (4 pCi/L or higher), the Connecticut DPH strongly recommends that homeowners enlist a radon mitigation professional to help lower the levels. However, radon exposure at any level poses some health risk, and homeowners may want to consider reducing radon levels if they are greater than 2 pCi/L.

Radon mitigation professionals are trained to reduce radon in homes using ventilation and depressurization systems and other techniques. As with many home repairs, the cost of radon mitigation varies. The state estimates that the service may cost $1,200 to $1,500. A list of radon professionals is available online at ct.gov/dph/radon.

Testing kits can also be purchased at the American Lung Association website or by calling 1-800-LUNG-USA. Radon test kits can also be purchased at local hardware stores.

For more information about radon and radon testing, visit the Trumbull Health Department at trumbull-ct.gov/thd.

