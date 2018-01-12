Girls basketball: St. Joseph topples Greenwich High

St. Joseph defeated Greenwich High, 57-46, in Trumbull on Thursday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets used a 17-3 edge in the second quarter to earn the victory.

Rahmia Johnston scored 15 points. She grabbed 10 rebounds, had four steals and went 9-for-10 from the foul line for St. Joseph (3-7, 2-5 FCIAC).

Tessie Hynes scored 13 points and Elena Ball had eight.

Emma Elrod had eight points, 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Kathryn Zito had six assists and five steals to go with her eight points.

Kim Kockenmeister scored 22 points for Greenwich (4-4, 2-4 FCIAC).

Greenwich

Jordan Moses 2 0-0 4 Kim Kockenmeister 9 3-5 22 Michelle Morganty 2 1-2 6 Jordan Stefanowler 0 1-2 1 Tess lamhour 2 0-0 4 Bea Owens 0 0-0 0 Beth Williamson 3 0-0 9 Taylon Stamos 0 0-0 0

Totals – 18 5-9 46

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-2 0 Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 2 3 -4 8 Tessie Hynes 4 4-5 13 Sarah Johnson 0 1-2 1 McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 3 9-10 15 Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Allison Krekoska 1 0-0 2 Elena Ball 3 1-2 8 Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2 Emma Elrod 4 0-0 8

Totals – 18 18-25 57

Greenwich – 21 3 14 8 – 46

St Joseph – 19 17 10 11 – 57

3 pt FG – Greenwich – Kockenmeister – 1, Morganty – 1, Williamson – 3; St Joseph – Kathryn Zito – 1, Tessie Hynes – 1, Elena Ball – 1