Gymnastics: Trumbull High defeats New Milford

Trumbull High’s gymnastics team defeated New Milford, 137.95-126.55, in New Milford on Thursday.

Samantha Markland was second and Natalie Smerling and Merritt Stevenson tied for third in all-around for coach Celina Huber’s Eagles.

Trumbull will host Darien High on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Vault

1T. Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 9.1

1T. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.1

1T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.1

Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.9 Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.0

Bars

Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 9.3 Samantha Markland (THS) 9.1 Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.9

Beam

Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.85 Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.65 Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 8.6

Floor

Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 8.8

2T. Samantha Markland (THS) 8.7

2T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.7

Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.55

All Around

Mikayla Dumas (NMHS) 35.8 Samantha Markland (THS) 35.4

3T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 34.7

3T. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 34.7