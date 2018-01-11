Boys basketball: Trumbull’s Taylor leads win over Staples

Quentar Taylor from Trumbull High had an answer for Staples of Westport when the visiting Wreckers lost a 55-41 decision to the Eagles in an FCIAC boys basketball matchup on Thursday night.

Taylor had seven assists, some of the spectacular variety, and it was the sophomore’s ability to run the offense with effectiveness in key situations that was the difference as coach Buddy Bray’s team improved to 7-1 overall and moved to 4-1 in the FCIAC.

Chris Brown scored 17 points and had seven rebounds.

Timmond Williams had 15 points and Cape Holden 11.

Staples (1-8) looked ready to break a seven-game losing streak when the coach Colin Devine’s Wreckers opened up a 9-2 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers from Luke Murphy (15 points).

Trumbull drew even at 20-all on a run-out hoop by Williams early in the second period and took a 31-23 lead into the locker room.

Try as they might, the Eagles weren’t able to build their advantage higher then eight markers through much of the second half.

Staples scored two hoops, including Murphy’s third trey, to make a two-possession game at 46-40.

Holden, one of the best long-range shooters in the conference, showed off his mid-range game with a pair of jumpers.

Trumbull’s margin went to 10, where it remained down the stretch.

Gutowski had 10 rebounds, as Trumbull did a good job on the defensive glass.

J.P. Fromageot came off the bench to score six points inside, two of fine looks from Brown, who finished the game with seven assists.

Staples

Luke Murphy 4 4-4 15

Evan Vishno 0 0-0 0

Ben Pearl 2 0-0 4

Dylan Ward 0 0-0 0

Tristan Hochman 0 0-0 0

Sam Megad 0 0-0 0

Dylan Honig 0 0-0 0

Ben Feuer 0 0-0 0

Stedman Van Arsdale 2 0-2 4

Max Sussman 3 2-2 9

A.J. Konstanty 4 1-1 9

Totals 15 7-9 41

3 Pointers: Murphy 3, Sussman 1

Fouled Out: Pearl

Trumbull

Chris Brown 7 3-4 17

J.P Fromageot 3 0-0 6

J.T. Therriault 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 5 0-0 11

Timmond Williams 5 4-7 15

Evan Gutkowski 2 0-2 4

Quentar Taylor 1 0-0 2

Totals 23 7-13 55

3 Pointers: Holden 1, Williams 1

Fouled Out: None

Staples 16 8 8 9 41

Trumbull 16 15 12 12 55