Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Trumbull’s Taylor leads win over Staples

By Bill Bloxsom on January 11, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High’s Quentar Taylor was the guiding light in its win over Staples. — David G. Whitham photo

Quentar Taylor from Trumbull High had an answer for Staples of Westport when the visiting Wreckers lost a 55-41 decision to the Eagles in an FCIAC boys basketball matchup on Thursday night.

Taylor had seven assists, some of the spectacular variety, and it was the sophomore’s ability to run the offense with effectiveness in key situations that was the difference as coach Buddy Bray’s team improved to 7-1 overall and moved to 4-1 in the FCIAC.

Chris Brown scored 17 points and had seven rebounds.

Timmond Williams had 15 points and Cape Holden 11.

Staples (1-8) looked ready to break a seven-game losing streak when the coach Colin Devine’s Wreckers opened up a 9-2 lead behind a pair of 3-pointers from Luke Murphy (15 points).

Trumbull drew even at 20-all on a run-out hoop by Williams early in the second period and took a 31-23 lead into the locker room.

Try as they might, the Eagles weren’t able to build their advantage higher then eight markers through much of the second half.

Staples scored two hoops, including Murphy’s third trey, to make a two-possession game at 46-40.

Holden, one of the best long-range shooters in the conference, showed off his mid-range game with a pair of jumpers.

Trumbull’s margin went to 10, where it remained down the stretch.

Gutowski had 10 rebounds, as Trumbull did a good job on the defensive glass.

J.P. Fromageot came off the bench to score six points inside, two of fine looks from Brown, who finished the game with seven assists.

Staples

Luke Murphy                  4           4-4     15

Evan Vishno                    0           0-0       0

Ben Pearl                          2           0-0       4

Dylan Ward                      0           0-0       0

Tristan Hochman           0           0-0       0

Sam Megad                      0           0-0       0

Dylan Honig                     0           0-0       0

Ben Feuer                          0          0-0       0

Stedman Van Arsdale      2         0-2       4

Max Sussman                     3         2-2       9

A.J. Konstanty                   4           1-1       9

Totals                                 15           7-9       41

3 Pointers:  Murphy 3, Sussman 1

Fouled Out:  Pearl

Trumbull

Chris Brown                     7           3-4       17

J.P Fromageot                 3           0-0       6

J.T. Therriault                0           0-0       0

Cape Holden                   5           0-0       11

Timmond Williams        5           4-7       15

Evan Gutkowski             2           0-2       4

Quentar Taylor               1           0-0       2

Totals                                 23        7-13    55

3 Pointers:  Holden 1, Williams 1

Fouled Out:  None

Staples              16        8          8          9          41

Trumbull           16        15        12        12        55

 

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Trumbull opener couldn’t have been better
  2. Boys basketball: Trumbull starts fast in win over Stamford
  3. Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats Staples on Pfohl’s shot
  4. Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Stratford High

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Trumbull defeats Staples, falls to Danbury
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress