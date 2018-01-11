Daniels Farm School Student Council goes caroling

The Daniels Farm Student Council took their annual holiday carolers on the road this season to two locations. The third, fourth and fifth graders began the morning at their traditional stop, singing to the residents of the Maefair Health Care Center. They performed for a full house with traditional carols and some more contemporary holiday tunes, accompanied by advisor Steve Spillane on the guitar. The DFS Student Council then drove over to a new location, Huntington Place, where they sang carols and spent some time socializing with the residents.