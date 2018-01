The Trumbull Arts Commission will present Jodi Keogan, soprano and David Harris, baritone, on Sunday Feb. 25, at 1:30 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull.

Featuring the songs of opera and Broadway, Jodi Keogan of Trumbull and David Harris perform classic Broadway, opera, operetta and international music.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets, $5, is necessary. For more information, call 203-452-5065.