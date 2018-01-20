Trumbull Times

St. Catherine of Siena holds Holy Hour for Life

By Julie Miller on January 20, 2018 in Community, Lead News, People, Religion, Schools · 0 Comments

The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, will hold a Holy Hour for Life, on Monday, Jan. 22, from 7-8 p.m. It will be a time of Eucharistic Adoration during which a Pro- Life Scriptural Rosary will be prayed, and will conclude with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Everyone is welcome. It is especially for those who will not be able to travel to Washington, DC, but would like to join in the prayers for and witness to the sanctity of life.

For information, call 203-377-3133.

