Boys basketball: Harvey School defeats CHS

The Christian Heritage boys basketball team lost to HVAL conference foe the Harvey School, 63-40 on Wednesday.

After going down 14-4, the Kingsmen battled back to 30-23 at the half behind scorers Bryan Vanderhave (7 points) and Adam Haggerty (4-4 from the FT line in the first half, 10-12 for the game.

The second half wasn’t much different, as Harvey slowly pulled away.

Vanderhave and Haggerty continued to lead Christian Heritage in scoring, netting 12 points each, with Kaiser Halmurat chipping in eight.

CHS (4-7) is on the road again to finish out a three-game week, as it travels to Wooster on Friday looking to avenge last week’s two-point overtime loss.