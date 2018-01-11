Basketball: Officials vs Cancer twin bill at Alumni Hall

The St. Joseph and Trumbull High basketball programs have teamed up with the IABBO Board 9 Basketball Officials to benefit the American Cancer Society by playing a varsity doubleheader on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall. Tickets are $7.

“We are looking forward to participating and competing against Trumbull in the Officials vs Cancer benefit game,” said St. Joseph girls coach Chris Lindwall, whose dream of helping combat cancer by having town teams play came to fruition in 2014.

“This is our fourth year having this event at Fairfield University and we look forward to a great atmosphere and student support that is brought about because of this game. But we all appreciate the real reason why we are in this game, and that is to bring awareness and support a cause to defeat the real opponent — cancer. I hope to see a great turnout at the game Saturday night for a great cause.”

“We are again partnering with the Fairfield County IAABO Board 9 Basketball Officials and the Pink Whistle Initiative. This is now an event that both schools mark on their calendars and look forward to every year.”

St. Joseph’s girls team will host coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles at 6 p.m.

“Once again the Trumbull Lady Eagles are very excited to be a part of the annual Officials vs. Cancer Charity event,” Tobitsch said. “Our team is excited to compete on the basketball court, but more importantly contribute to a cause that’s much bigger than ourselves. It should once again be a fun night of high school hoops at Alumni Hall.”

The Cadet boys, coached by Paul Dudzinski, will meet coach Buddy Bray’s Trumbull team at 7:45.

“It is a great event at a great venue for a great cause,” Dudzinski said. “It is also extra special because of the format of both the girls and boys playing a doubleheader. Last year was my first experience participating in the event, and from my point of view it was an exciting experience for all involved. We are looking forward to participating again this year.”

Bray said: “On behalf of the Trumbull High boys basketball program and our basketball community we are looking forward to the game. We would like to thank all parties involved and all their hard work to make this event happen.”

ACS fundraising events will be taking place during the games.

Napoli Nissan and Kia of Milford will be sponsoring a half court shot contest to win a brand new 2018 KIA Sportage Ex that will be on display at the front entrance.

Napoli Nissan and Kia of Milford, BTX Global Logistics, Dennis Lindwall Foundation, Vazzy’s Restaurant, Sportslook, Anthony D’s Bar and Grill, Shannon Lawn and Landscape, Fairfield University and Spence Sound and Stage are all sponsors.

There will be silent auction items, including a week of basketball camp and signed memorabilia.

“Both schools would like to thank all of our the sponsors and the fans because without all of their support we could never have such a special event that everyone is a part of,” Lindwall said. “We hope again that everyone will come out to support this event and their teams.”