Boys hockey: Ridgefield defeats St. Joseph

January 11, 2018

Ridgefield High defeated St. Joseph, 8-1, in boys hockey at the Winter Garden Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Braeden McSpedon scored two of the Tiger’s six goals, as they built a 7-1 lead.

Liam Gelston scored an unassisted goal for St. Joseph.

Ridgefield is 4-2-0. St. Joseph 1-6-0.

1st Period: 11:18 – RDG – Kees van Wees  

2nd Period: 3:19 – RDG – Braeden McSpedon (Nick Cullinan & Will Forrest)

                 3:52 – RDG – Braeden McSpedon (Nick Cullinan & Simon van Wees)

                    5:17 – RDG – Kieran McGowan (Henry Garlick)

                 7:50 – RDG – Will Forrest (Matt Walker & Liam Galloway)  

                  10:42 – RDG – Henry Garlick (Del Irving & Simon van Wees)

                  14:24 – RDG – Luke Welsh (Henry Garlick & Logan Chang)

3rd Period:   12:06 – RDG – Andrew Dec

                  13:27 – SJ – Liam Gelston

Shots on Goal: Ridgefield  –  48

                        St. Joseph –  18

Goalies: Ridgefield –  Sean Gordon         Saves:  17

              St. Joseph – Chris Higgins        Saves:  30  

                                   Bill Brady                           10

 

