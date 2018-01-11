Boys hockey: Ridgefield defeats St. Joseph

Ridgefield High defeated St. Joseph, 8-1, in boys hockey at the Winter Garden Ice Arena on Wednesday.
Braeden McSpedon scored two of the Tiger’s six goals, as they built a 7-1 lead.
Liam Gelston scored an unassisted goal for St. Joseph.
Ridgefield is 4-2-0. St. Joseph 1-6-0.
1st Period: 11:18 – RDG – Kees van Wees
2nd Period: 3:19 – RDG – Braeden McSpedon (Nick Cullinan & Will Forrest)
3:52 – RDG – Braeden McSpedon (Nick Cullinan & Simon van Wees)
5:17 – RDG – Kieran McGowan (Henry Garlick)
7:50 – RDG – Will Forrest (Matt Walker & Liam Galloway)
10:42 – RDG – Henry Garlick (Del Irving & Simon van Wees)
14:24 – RDG – Luke Welsh (Henry Garlick & Logan Chang)
3rd Period: 12:06 – RDG – Andrew Dec
13:27 – SJ – Liam Gelston
Shots on Goal: Ridgefield – 48
St. Joseph – 18
Goalies: Ridgefield – Sean Gordon Saves: 17
St. Joseph – Chris Higgins Saves: 30
