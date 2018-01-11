Gaudiano will run for state House in 134th

Town Councilman Ashley Gaudiano (D-4th), has announced that she will run for the 134th District’s General Assembly seat, which represents parts of Trumbull and Fairfield.

“I’m stepping up to run for this seat because the same ideas are not working anymore,” said Gaudiano. “This is a moment in our State and in our Country, where honest, hardworking, and informed people need to lead the way. We need passionate, progressive candidates who will dedicate their time to advocating tirelessly for their constituents and propose smart, sensible solutions to our state’s problems.”

In under one month, Gaudiano raised the $5,000 and 150 resident contributions needed to qualify for public financing and run her race for State Representative. Her campaign restricted donations to $100 or less to support organizations like League of Women Voters and Common Cause that have called for the public financing system to return to lower maximum caps on contributions.

Gaudiano is an attorney and non-profit consultant. In 2017 she was elected to the Trumbull Town Council in her first run for public office. If elected, Gaudiano said she would “stand up for core progressive values, including paid family medical leave, a strong education system throughout the state, sensible gun policies, access to quality healthcare for all, and long overdue investments in our infrastructure.” She said she believes it is up the next generation to step up to the plate and work together to tackle our biggest challenges.

“We need leadership that encourages collaboration, prioritizes people rather than partisan politics, and implements smart, sensible, and fiscally responsible solutions,” said Gaudiano. “We have to stop patching holes and instead create lasting solutions that will put Connecticut on the right track for our children.”

