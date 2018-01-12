Trumbull Business Network to host open house

The Trumbull Business Network (TBN), will hold an open house on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m., at the Helen Plumb Building, 571 White Plains Road, in Trumbull. The open house will provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to meet the members of TBN and see what the organization is all about. Appetizers will be served.

The Trumbull Business Network is a group of local business owners and managers who network and provide leads to each other, educate each other about their products and services, and socialize. Like most marketing groups, membership is restricted to one member per type of business/profession, but unlike most networking groups, TBN places great emphasis on education and on getting to know members personally, because referrals and cross-marketing efforts are most constructive and sincere when the recommender truly knows the value of the business owner whom he or she is recommending.

During the open house, Frank Metrusky (investment and retirement advisor), Paul Lupo (CPA) and Michael Goldman (attorney) will give a short but illuminating presentation.

Further information about the Trumbull Business Network, including the names and professions and trades of its members, can be found at trumbullbn.com.

TBN is presently looking for additional members to add to our team.

For more information or any questions, contact TBN’s president, Michael Goldman at 203-899-8905, or email him at [email protected]