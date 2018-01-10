Trumbull Times

Golfers to make community impact Monday

January 10, 2018

Monday’s miniature golf fundraiser at the library will mark the fifth anniversary of this event.

Monday’s weather forecast calls for a breezy conditions with temperatures in the mid-20s. In other words, a perfect day for golf.

The local charity, ImpacTrumbull will host its fifth annual miniature golf fundraiser in the library on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features 18 holes of mini golf and a silent auction including items donated from local businesses. Proceeds will support the group’s efforts and also support library programs.

“We lay out an 18-hole mini golf course that runs through the stacks at the library,” said ImpacTrumbull spokesman and founder Jenn Record.  “We have volunteers staffing the event, and the library has been great with their support.”

In its first four years, the mini-golf fundraiser has typically attracted about 400 golfers. Rounds of golf are $5, with a $20 maximum per family.

Record said part of the novelty of the event is playing golf in January, and in a library no less.

“Part of the fun is that you’re supposed to be quiet and studious in a library, but here you can have fun and cheer and have a festive atmosphere,” she said.

A new feature for the event this year is a hole-in-one contest, where anyone who aces a hole will be entered in a drawing to win a gift card to Rockin’ Jump in town.

