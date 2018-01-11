Trumbull Times

‘Beer is for Everyone’ Two Roads Brewing Company event

By Julie Miller on January 11, 2018 in Business, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library is hosting a special off-site author event on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at Two Roads Brewing Company, 1700 Stratford Ave., in Stratford.

Author, Em Sauter is giving a presentation about how beer really is for everyone in the Two Roads Event Room at the Two Roads Brewing Company. Sauter is the author of the book Beer is for Everyone.

The talk will be an educational and humorous introduction into the illustrated world Sauter has, created along with some tips for getting that uncle, friend, or coworker into beer in no time.

Sauter is the award winning cartoonist behind the website pintsandpanels.com, started in 2010

while she was studying at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction, VT. In 2015, the website won Saveur Magazine’s Award for Best Beer Coverage. In 2016, Sauter was named a Wine Enthusiast Tastemaker in their annual ‘40 under 40’ issue. And in 2017, Sauter passed the Advanced Cicerone exam, a test that only 70 people in the world have passed.

Beer is for Everyone (of Drinking Age) is Sauter’s first book. Her favorite beer style (at the moment) is Munich Dunkel.

The program is free and open to the public. A beer tasting is included. Registration is limited and is required through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197. Registrants must be 21 years of age or older. Those with a Trumbull library card receive a free copy of the author’s book.

