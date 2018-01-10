IMAGES photography contest deadline approaching

The deadline to submit photographs to the Fairfield Museum’s 10th annual IMAGES Juried Photography Show is approaching. Submissions will be accepted through the contest website through Jan. 22 at 11:59 p.m.

IMAGES 2018 celebrates the work of regional photographers. A jury will select approximately 40 photographs for exhibition at the Fairfield Museum from March 1 to April 15.

IMAGES 2018 provides an opportunity for artists to connect with prominent collectors, gallery owners, fellow photographers, and the public. Two grand prize winners will be selected, one Professional/Serious Amateur and one Student. The award for the Professional/Serious Amateur winner is a gallery show in Southport Galleries, and the Student Grand Prize winner will receive a portfolio review with a professional in the photography field.

Artists must reside in CT, NY, RI, or MA and may submit up to 10 images under one the following two designations: Professional/Serious Amateur or Student (active student under 24 years of age). The categories for photographs are Landscape, Portrait, Architecture, Nature and Abstract. Photographs must depict reality and cannot be manipulated to add or subtract major elements that alter that reality. All competition entries must be submitted online. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Jan. 22.

In addition, photographers entering the contest will be able to include their photographs into a “Viewer’s Choice” contest. Voting takes place on the contest website and the Museum will award one spot in the show to the “Viewer’s Choice” winner. For full details and to enter the contest visit https://www.fairfieldhistory.org/exhibitions-2/images/.

The Opening Reception for IMAGES 2018 will be held in conjunction with Fairfield County’s Giving Day on Thursday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road. IMAGES 2018 is presented in memory of Marcia B. Saft. A former Fairfield Museum Board Member and devoted community leader and philanthropist, Marcia Saft (1945-2016) was an enthusiastic supporter of Fairfield’s history and artistic legacy. IMAGES 2018 is presented with additional thanks to Southport Galleries.