Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club 2017-18 Tuesday League bowling on Jan. 5 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 1 (John Cowan, Jerry Orsini, Robert Winston, Bob Beck), Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Fereira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) and Team 16 (Joe Eramo, Sam Caiola, Terry Guth, Carl Bluestein) start the second half all tied for first place with 25 points.

Angelo Grande bowled the high scratch single game of 258 and the high-single game with handicap of 281.

Ernie Santo bowled the high three-game series of 653 and Hugh Norton had the three-game series with handicap of 764.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 206.21 and Angelo Cordone is at 201.89.

Ron Fitzsimons, Ralph Keese and Dick Knopf are tied for the high individual match point with 68 points.

Friday League bowling on Jan. 5 was snowed out.

