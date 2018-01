Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles go on road to top McMahon

The Trumbull High boys basketball team defeated Brien McMahon, 67-54, in Norwalk on Tuesday.

Timmond Williams scored 28 points and had 12 rebounds to lead coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles to victory.

Trumbull improved to 6-1 overall and is 3-1 in FCIAC play.

Chris Brown had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Sarkwon Williams scored 16 points for McMahon.

Trumbull

Chris Brown 5 3-4 14

Isaiah Johnson 0 0-0 0

JP Fromageot 1 0-2 2

JT Theriault 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 0 4-4 4

Timmond Williams 12 3-4 28

Evan Gutkowski 5 1-1 11

Quentar Taylor 3 2-2 8

Totals 26 14-17 67

3 Pointers: Brown, Williams

Fouled Out: Gutkowski

McMahon

Latrell Stewart 3 2-2 11

Xavier Rojas Mcrae 1 0-0 2

Sarkwon Williams 6 4-6 16

Paul Louis 1 1-2 3

Sherrod Blackwell 1 2-2 5

Michael Fuller 4 0-0 8

Jajuan Wiggins 2 0-0 6

Jhamire Lee 0 1-2 1

Isaiah Williams 1 0-0 2

Totals 19 10-14 54

3 Pointers: Stewart 3, Wiggins 2, Blackwell 1

Fouled Out: None

Trumbull 14 16 17 20 67

McMahon 6 13 23 12 54