Boys basketball: Warde Mustangs defeat St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Fairfield Warde, 83-63, on Tuesday.
Dan Tobin scored 15 points, Gavin Greene had 12 and Paul Fabbri 11 for the Cadets (0-6).
Sean Conway scored 27 points for Warde (4-2). Matt Becker had 16 points, Dan Fitzgerald 12 and Matt Heighton 11.
Warde
Dan Fitzgerald 4 1-1 12, Jeff Seganos 2 2-2 8, Matt Becker 7 0-0 16, Sean Conway 9 6-6 27, Chris Boyan 0 0-0 0, Joey Gulbin 1 0-0 2, Matt Heighton 4 0-1 11, Nick Cresione 1 0-0 3, Brendan McMahon 2 0-0 4.
Totals: 30 9-10 83
St. Joseph
Jared Grindrod 4 2-2 11, Dan Tobin 4 7-7 15, Paul Fabbri 4 2-2 11, Gavin Greene 5 2-2 12, Brian Dineen 2 0-0 4, Ace Luzietti 1 0-0 3, Brendan Kade 1 1-2 3, Ian Argento 1 1-2 3, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 0 0-0 0, Tyler DuBose 0 1-2 1.
Totals: 22 16-19 63
Warde — 23 25 18 17 – 83
St. Joseph — 8 18 15 22 – 63
3-pointers: W-Conway 3, Heighton 3, Fitzpatrick 3, Becker 2, Seganos 2, Cresione; SJ-Luzietti, Grindrod, Fabbri.