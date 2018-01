The Kingsmen from Christian Heritage defeated fellow NEPSAC member Oakwood Friends, 54-42, on Monday.

The Kingsmen got off to a big start and never looked back.

Christian Heritage led at the half 31-9.

The second half was much of the same with CHS in charge, although the visitors put up a fight with 33 points.

Leading scorers were Sal DiNardo with 20 and Andrew Snyder off the bench with 12.

Next up, the Kingsmen (4-6) travel to HVAL opponent Harvey on Wednesday at 4.