Fire in freezer sets garage ablaze

An alarm alerted emergency responders to a fire Monday, Jan. 8.

The Easton Police 911 Center was alerted to an automatic alarm around 5 p.m. Monday. Police arrived to find flames coming from an attached garage at 12 Wells Hill Road, according to Easton Police Sgt. Jonathan Arnold.

The fire appeared to have started behind a refrigerator located in the garage, but the cause of the fire is under the investigation of the Easton Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Easton Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Weston, Fairfield, Westport, Redding, West Redding and Long Hill of Trumbull fire departments.

Weston Police assisted the Easton Police with traffic control.

Easton EMS stood by, but no injuries were reported.

Arnold said no one was home when the fire alarm activated.

All units cleared the scene at approximately 7 p.m.

 

