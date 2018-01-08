Trumbull Times

Numerous thefts from cars reported over the weekend

By Donald Eng on January 8, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Trumbull police are currently investigating several thefts from vehicles that were parked in residential driveways, most recently in the Long Hill section of town.

The multiple thefts occurred late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The thieves gained entry into unlocked cars removing cash and valuables left inside.

Vehicle thefts have also occurred from residents who leave their keys in their vehicles or who start their car and leave it unattended to warm up.

The Trumbull police would like to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles and never leave valuables inside.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential tip line located on the website: Trumbull-ct.Gov/policetips.

