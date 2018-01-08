Snow expected during rush hour, programs canceled

With freezing rain and light snow projected to fall across the region during the afternoon rush hour the town and schools have canceled evening activities.

Just before 3 p.m. the Trumbull Public Schools canceled all after-school activities. The Parks & Recreation Dept. followed suit a few minutes later, canceling all recreation programs for the rest of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area until 7 p.m. tonight. The forecast calls for an 80% chance of precipitation consisting of freezing rain and sleet until changing over to snow about 5 p.m. Little to no ice accumulation and about 1/2 inch of snow is possible.