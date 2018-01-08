Trumbull Times

Snow expected during rush hour, programs canceled

By Donald Eng on January 8, 2018 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

With freezing rain and light snow projected to fall across the region during the afternoon rush hour the town and schools have canceled evening activities.

Just before 3 p.m. the Trumbull Public Schools canceled all after-school activities. The Parks & Recreation Dept. followed suit a few minutes later, canceling all recreation programs for the rest of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area until 7 p.m. tonight. The forecast calls for an 80% chance of precipitation consisting of freezing rain and sleet until changing over to snow about 5 p.m. Little to no ice accumulation and about 1/2 inch of snow is possible.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Women announce scholarship winner
  2. Vacation Bible School deadline to register is Saturday, Aug. 10
  3. Hillcrest Middle School, Honor Roll students, Trumbull
  4. PHOTOS: B’nai Torah Nursery School’s Passover Seder
Previous Post CT Beardsley Zoo receives $10,000 grant from PSEG Foundation Next Post Watch Thursday: 'Straight Talk' dispels 10 common eating disorder myths
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress