Watch Thursday: ‘Straight Talk’ dispels 10 common eating disorder myths

By Kate Czaplinski on January 8, 2018 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

Straight Talk with Tracey is tackling common eating disorder myths on this month’s new episode.

On Thursday, Jan. 11 at noon, Sara Niego, MD, joins host Tracey Masella.  Dr. Niego discusses myths about gender, the impact of media, family, biology and more. 

Dr. Niego is the service chief of Silver Hill Hospital’s Eating Disorders Program.

Watch the show this Thursday, Jan. 11 on HAN.Network and all HAN’s affiliated community news sites. Or, watch it on demand later.  

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.

Do you have questions or ideas for future topics? Please email your show ideas, comments or questions to [email protected]

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment.

Watch last month’s episode of Straight Talk with Tracey  here.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.

