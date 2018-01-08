Obituary: Dr. Louise M. (Gavoni) Soares, formerly of Trumbull

Dr. Louise M. (Gavoni) Soares of Concord and former resident of Trumbull, CT for nearly five decades, died on January 1, 2018. She was the beloved wife of over 50 years of the late Dr. Anthony T. Soares.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Kemp of Norwalk, CT and her son, Steven Soares of Concord and his wife Elaine Chin, and their children, Michael and Robert Soares.

Dr. Soares received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Boston University in 1954, and a Master’s Degree in Music from Boston University in 1956. She received her Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Illinois in 1962. She served as an Assistant Professor at Boston College from 1962 to 1965. Dr. Soares joined the faculty at the University of Bridgeport in 1965. In 1992, she moved to the University of New Haven, but returned to the University of Bridgeport in 2001 until her retirement in 2012.

At the University of Bridgeport, Dr. Soares served as Professor in Psychology and Education, Assistant to the Vice-President for Academic Affairs, designer of the Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership, President of the Faculty Council, Chair of the University Master Plan Committee, Director of the Social Research Center, and creator/director of the Teacher Internship Program. In 2011, she founded the Soares Institute for Neuroscience and Education at the University of Bridgeport.

At the University of New Haven, Dr. Soares started another Teacher Internship Program, establishing five off-campus sites for a full complement of teacher education courses. She became a member of the Review Committee for the Connecticut Board of Education. She also designed a Charter High School as an Academy for Future Public Schools.

Dr. Soares was a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Educational Research Association, the American Psychological Association, and the Learning and Brain Society of Harvard University. Along with her husband, Dr. Anthony T. Soares, she co-authored over 200 publications on learning, instructional models, child psychology, and adolescent development. She has presented research papers at several national and international conferences. She was selected for Who’s Who in America, Outstanding Leaders in America, National Distinguished Teacher Educator, and World Who’s Who of Women.

Visiting hours will be held in Shawsheen Funeral Home in Bedford, MA on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 3-5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull, CT on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in Nichols Farm Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Trumbull, CT. Family and friends are invited.