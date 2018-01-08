Trumbull Times

Easton police officer suffers smoke inhalation after rescuing trapped pit bull

By Redding Pilot on January 8, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Regional · 0 Comments

Easton Police officer Don Kinahan rescued a pit bull from a home on Friday, Jan. 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to police reports.

The homeowner initially made a 9-1-1 call to the Easton Police Department and reported that his house was on fire and he could not control it, police said.

According to police, the Easton Police and Fire Department responded to the active house fire, at 25 Deerfield Drive.

Fire departments from Weston, West Redding, Trumbull, Fairfield, Westport and Redding Ridge were also called to the scene, police said.

Kinahan, a nine-year-veteran with the Easton Police Department, suffered smoke inhalation injuries after entering and rescuing the trapped dog from the home, according to reports.

The name of the dog is Hailey, according to Josh Meszaros, an EMT with the Easton Volunteer Emergency Medical Service.

Both Kinahan and the homeowner, whose name has not been released, were transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Bridgeport for smoke inhalation, according to police.

Kinahan was later released from the hospital, according to reports. It is still unknown as to whether or not the homeowner was released.

According to Adam Goldstein, assistant EMS fire chief, members of the EMS were on the scene, helping to keep everyone warm in the frigid temperatures.

“In situations like these, we open up our ambulance for people to sit inside and we offer a heat pack if they need it,” said Goldstein. “We stay on the scene as a precaution, in case of exposure injuries.”

Details of what caused the fire have not been released. All questions should be referred to the Easton Fire Department.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This incident is under investigation.

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes set for April 29
  2. Injured bicyclist rescued from Trout Brook Valley
  3. Facebook post prompts leadership to unveil plans for Trumbull Center
  4. Photos: 2016 CT United Ride/Art Festival

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Reminder to residents: Keep fire hydrants clear of snow Next Post Obituary: Dr. Louise M. (Gavoni) Soares, formerly of Trumbull
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress