Trumbull Town Hall offices and facilities closed

By Julie Miller on January 11, 2018 in Community, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

On Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King’s Birthday, the Trumbull Town Hall offices and facilities will be closed.

