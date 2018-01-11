Trumbull Town Hall offices and facilities closed

On Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King’s Birthday, the Trumbull Town Hall offices and facilities will be closed.
On Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King's Birthday, the Trumbull Town Hall offices and facilities will be closed.
